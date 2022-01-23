Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $42.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to announce sales of $42.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.40 million. Open Lending reported sales of $39.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year sales of $206.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $204.40 million to $207.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $224.03 million, with estimates ranging from $210.60 million to $236.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

Shares of LPRO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.53. The stock had a trading volume of 985,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 9.71 and a quick ratio of 9.71. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.71.

In other news, insider Charles D. Jehl bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $849,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,250 shares of company stock worth $2,044,013 over the last quarter. 25.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 1,278.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

