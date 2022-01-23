Analysts Anticipate Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $130.58 Million

Analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will announce sales of $130.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $130.22 million to $131.44 million. Bill.com posted sales of $54.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 141.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year sales of $539.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $538.08 million to $542.93 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $731.50 million, with estimates ranging from $699.51 million to $760.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BILL. raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.39.

Shares of BILL traded down $12.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.89. 2,186,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,445. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.10. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $109.64 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.16 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.64, for a total value of $2,945,194.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total transaction of $2,155,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 448,615 shares of company stock worth $131,367,083. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

