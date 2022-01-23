InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Receives $20.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

IIPZF has been the subject of several recent research reports. upped their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS:IIPZF remained flat at $$12.91 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 911. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average is $13.55. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.30.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.