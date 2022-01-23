BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) Receives €67.22 Average PT from Brokerages

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €67.22 ($76.38).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($74.20) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($78.41) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($72.73) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

BNP traded down €1.67 ($1.90) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €62.44 ($70.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,637,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($78.60). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €60.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of €56.28.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

