Brokerages Set Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) PT at $106.56

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.56.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 277.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,109 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,885,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,715 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,291,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,702 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,078,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.62. 3,079,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,764. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $80.92 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

