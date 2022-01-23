InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IIPZF shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Desjardins boosted their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, upped their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of IIPZF remained flat at $$12.91 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 911. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.55.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.