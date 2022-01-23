Head to Head Survey: Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) versus WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

WesBanco has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for WesBanco and Wells Fargo & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WesBanco 0 5 0 0 2.00 Wells Fargo & Company 0 3 14 0 2.82

WesBanco currently has a consensus price target of $37.67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.94%. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus price target of $55.68, suggesting a potential upside of 3.75%. Given WesBanco’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WesBanco is more favorable than Wells Fargo & Company.

Dividends

WesBanco pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Wells Fargo & Company pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. WesBanco pays out 38.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wells Fargo & Company pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. WesBanco has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Wells Fargo & Company has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. WesBanco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WesBanco and Wells Fargo & Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WesBanco $669.46 million 3.42 $122.04 million $3.45 10.50 Wells Fargo & Company $82.41 billion 2.67 $21.55 billion $4.98 10.78

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than WesBanco. WesBanco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wells Fargo & Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.1% of WesBanco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of WesBanco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares WesBanco and Wells Fargo & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WesBanco 37.95% 9.23% 1.43% Wells Fargo & Company 26.43% 12.73% 1.11%

Summary

Wells Fargo & Company beats WesBanco on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services. The Trust and Investment Services segment includes trust services as well as alternative investment products including mutual funds. The company was founded on January 20, 1870 and is headquartered in Wheeling, WV.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers complete line of diversified financial products and services for consumers and small businesses including checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, and automobile, student, and small business lending. The Wholesale Banking segment provides financial solutions to businesses across the United States and globally. The Wealth and Investment Management segment includes personalized wealth management, investment and retirement products and services to clients across U.S. based businesses. The Other segment refers to the products of WIM customers served through community banking distribution channels. The company was founded by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo on March 18, 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

