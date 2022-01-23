Dimension Capital Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dimension Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $137.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.89. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $136.63 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $249.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.96.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.