Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Reaches $0.46 on Exchanges

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $147,877.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 16.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.20 or 0.00305021 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00010154 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000760 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003795 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LBTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.