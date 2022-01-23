Arqma 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,282.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 30.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $537,262.17 and approximately $3,282.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,143.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,425.49 or 0.06901675 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.20 or 0.00305021 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.73 or 0.00818723 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00010154 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00068075 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008499 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.40 or 0.00433651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00251733 BTC.

About Arqma

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,139,249 coins and its circulating supply is 12,094,705 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

