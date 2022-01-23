$49.60 Million in Sales Expected for CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) to report sales of $49.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.10 million. CNB Financial reported sales of $48.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year sales of $191.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $191.80 million to $191.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $203.00 million, with estimates ranging from $201.40 million to $204.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $48.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.10 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 24.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCNE. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 127.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 88.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 97,220.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in CNB Financial by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. 40.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

