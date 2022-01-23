Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives $12.87 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.87.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Repsol from €16.50 ($18.75) to €17.00 ($19.32) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.08. 89,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,557. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.12. Repsol has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $13.99.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 9.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Repsol will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.2623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.58%. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

About Repsol

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

