Brokerages Set LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Target Price at $186.00

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $503.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LVMUY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Erste Group upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €760.00 ($863.64) to €820.00 ($931.82) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

OTCMKTS:LVMUY traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.92. 176,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,014. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $171.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.13 and a 200 day moving average of $156.92.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

