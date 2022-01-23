KUN (KUN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,001.00

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. KUN has a total market cap of $54,295.42 and approximately $1,001.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KUN coin can now be bought for about $27.15 or 0.00077248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KUN has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00051343 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,429.34 or 0.06912622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00059062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,206.66 or 1.00179590 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007459 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003411 BTC.

KUN Coin Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io . KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KUN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

