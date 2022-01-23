Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

SHNWF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Schroders from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHNWF remained flat at $$48.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 164. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.51. Schroders has a 1-year low of $44.25 and a 1-year high of $53.05.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

