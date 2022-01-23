-$0.78 EPS Expected for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.78) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.77). Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted earnings per share of ($1.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.03 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASPS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 22.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,867. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $173.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.79.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

