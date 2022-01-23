Phore Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,643.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last week, Phore has traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar. One Phore coin can now be bought for $0.0329 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. Phore has a total market capitalization of $855,035.46 and approximately $1,643.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00009225 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006460 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003413 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $189.93 or 0.00540430 BTC.

About Phore

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,996,201 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.