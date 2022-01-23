MonetaryUnit Price Reaches $0.0025 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 42.6% against the dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $605,102.76 and approximately $9,869.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00140630 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 244,474,129 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

