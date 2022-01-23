BonusCloud Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (BXC)

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, BonusCloud has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. BonusCloud has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $25,093.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonusCloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BonusCloud alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00044560 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006377 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BXC is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,153,311,298 coins. BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . BonusCloud’s official website is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official message board is medium.com/@bonuscloud

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BXCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BonusCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonusCloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.