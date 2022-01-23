Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.58.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSFFF. lifted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSFFF traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.97. 40,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,359. Capstone Mining has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.31.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 29.30%. The business had revenue of $165.41 million for the quarter.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Santo Domingo, and Other. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

