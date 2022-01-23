Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Receives $188.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from SEK 180 to SEK 170 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Danske lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 187 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 193 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 205 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of SWDBY stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $19.90. 49,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,668. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.01. Swedbank AB has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.33.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 40.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.7125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Swedbank AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.87. Swedbank AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

