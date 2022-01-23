United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Receives $7.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.30.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth $62,398,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 70.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,528,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,397,000 after buying an additional 5,168,856 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter worth approximately $54,570,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 320.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,822,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $10.88. The stock had a trading volume of 11,603,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,596,157. United Microelectronics has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $12.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.93.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $55.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Microelectronics will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

