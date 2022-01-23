NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will report sales of $127.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $135.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $124.49 million. NeoGenomics posted sales of $126.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year sales of $484.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $483.09 million to $486.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $555.45 million, with estimates ranging from $535.00 million to $575.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NeoGenomics.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

NEO stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $21.59. 1,643,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.98. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $61.57.

In other news, CEO Mark Mallon purchased 17,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.63 per share, with a total value of $520,710.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,622. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 113,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 22,471 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in NeoGenomics by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in NeoGenomics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 111,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGenomics (NEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.