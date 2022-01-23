Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 542 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $258.40 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $232.55 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.69.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

