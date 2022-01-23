Edgewood Management LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in AT&T by 12,500.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.24. The firm has a market cap of $190.00 billion, a PE ratio of 221.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.42.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

