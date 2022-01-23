Brokerages Set Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Target Price at $56.00

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of research firms have commented on FURCF. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

OTCMKTS FURCF remained flat at $$48.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.69. Faurecia S.E. has a 52 week low of $42.15 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following business segments: Faurecia Automotive Seating, Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies, Faurecia Interior Systems and Faurecia Automotive Exteriors. The Faurecia Automotive Seating segment involves in the design of vehicle seats, manufacture of seating frames and adjustment mechanisms, and assembly of complete seating units.

