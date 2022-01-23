Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will report $1.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the lowest is $1.81 billion. Intercontinental Exchange posted sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year sales of $7.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $7.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

ICE stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,442,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,774. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.86 and a 200-day moving average of $126.28. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $108.95 and a one year high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $607,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,410 shares of company stock worth $9,761,507 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

