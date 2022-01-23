Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.01 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00051627 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,439.36 or 0.06901475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00059591 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,297.77 or 0.99864842 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007398 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using U.S. dollars.

