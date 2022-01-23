SUN (old) Market Cap Tops $152,457.26 (SUN)

SUN (old) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. SUN (old) has a market capitalization of $152,457.26 and $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN (old) coin can currently be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SUN (old) has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SUN (old) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00051627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

SUN (old) Profile

SUN (old) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling SUN (old)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN (old) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN (old) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SUNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SUN (old) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN (old) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.