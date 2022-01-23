Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $130.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.83.

Shares of DFS traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,958,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,281. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $81.27 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.00.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 11.96%.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

