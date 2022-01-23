Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AGTI shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

NYSE AGTI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.01. 100,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,242. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.20. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $262.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Scott A. Christensen sold 19,237 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $476,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 40,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $759,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,710 shares of company stock valued at $5,828,917 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 3rd quarter valued at about $530,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 3rd quarter valued at about $666,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Agiliti by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,899,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,199,000 after acquiring an additional 484,439 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Agiliti by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agiliti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

