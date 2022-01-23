Glovista Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Glovista Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the period. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $351.69 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $297.45 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $390.19 and a 200-day moving average of $378.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.491 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

