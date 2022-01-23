General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,141 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,610,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $553,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.13.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $96.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.75 billion, a PE ratio of -185.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.73. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $85.12 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

