TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.86.

TRP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lowered TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get TC Energy alerts:

NYSE TRP traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.09. 3,244,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,539. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $55.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.6986 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in TC Energy by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,481,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $847,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299,176 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,725,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in TC Energy by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,324,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $609,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,139 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,720,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in TC Energy by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,804,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,097,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,817 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.