Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.42.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Oscar Health by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Oscar Health by 3,837.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSCR stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,081,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,158. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.86. Oscar Health has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $443.98 million during the quarter. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 59.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

