AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Trimmed by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,591 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $26.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average is $26.24. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.42.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

