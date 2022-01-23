CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,514 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at $449,740,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 41.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,195,000 after buying an additional 1,178,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after buying an additional 880,410 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 7,897.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,616,000 after purchasing an additional 792,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in CME Group in the second quarter valued at about $119,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of CME stock opened at $225.91 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.73 and a 12 month high of $234.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.93. The company has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.00.

In other news, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $97,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,545 shares of company stock worth $4,800,750. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.