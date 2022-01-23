Bridgefront Capital LLC Has $243,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bridgefront Capital LLC trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 66.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,030 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,920 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 268.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.41.

EOG opened at $100.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.08 and a 1-year high of $107.99. The stock has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.03%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

