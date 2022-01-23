UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $5.71 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 1.6% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 229.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.14.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $104.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.57. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano purchased 10,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $968,937.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $1,007,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 148,965 shares worth $15,237,813. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.