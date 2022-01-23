AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $17.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will announce earnings of $17.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $18.80 and the lowest is $16.74. AutoZone reported earnings of $14.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year earnings of $107.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $103.63 to $111.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $118.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $111.87 to $126.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $18.61 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,022.61.

AutoZone stock traded up $9.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,942.17. 171,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,260. The firm has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,969.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1,767.91. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $1,111.71 and a 12 month high of $2,110.00.

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

