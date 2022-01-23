Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to report earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.37. Commercial Metals posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

NYSE:CMC traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.68. 1,510,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,761. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average of $32.96. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

