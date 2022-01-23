Project Pai Price Tops $0.0031 on Exchanges (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $4.97 million and $381,393.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00093241 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00018167 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000230 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,791,633,380 coins and its circulating supply is 1,588,542,579 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

