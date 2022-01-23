Hord (HORD) Reaches Market Cap of $5.26 Million

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Hord has traded 33.1% lower against the dollar. Hord has a market capitalization of $5.26 million and $213,087.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hord coin can now be purchased for about $0.0646 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00051578 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,431.89 or 0.06890460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00059353 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,250.51 or 0.99877879 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007439 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,474,538 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

