PIXEL (PXL) Hits Market Cap of $1.15 Million

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. PIXEL has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $1,488.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PIXEL has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,293.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $289.13 or 0.00819227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.02 or 0.00252214 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00024559 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004258 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

