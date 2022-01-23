Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $72,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $439.98 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $369.65 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $467.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.