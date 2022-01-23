First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,428 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Waste Management worth $50,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Waste Management by 6.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 242,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,042,000 after acquiring an additional 20,232 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 97,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,649,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $203,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WM opened at $151.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $168.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

