Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,238,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $120,908,000 after purchasing an additional 133,909 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 73,920 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 260,240 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 87,701 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.87.

VZ stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average of $53.67. The company has a market cap of $223.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

