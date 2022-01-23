Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.62 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,406,000 after buying an additional 392,143 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $102,399,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,176,000 after buying an additional 237,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,476,000 after buying an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,093,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,424,000 after buying an additional 121,180 shares in the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Argus boosted their price target on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.78.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $379.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $428.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.87. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $314.62 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

