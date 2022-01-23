Analysts Set Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) Target Price at GBX 323.57

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 323.57 ($4.41).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.78) price target on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 325 ($4.43) to GBX 340 ($4.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.78) target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.43) target price on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Get Ten Entertainment Group alerts:

Shares of LON TEG traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 270 ($3.68). The company had a trading volume of 86,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,619. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 255.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 256.64. Ten Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of GBX 198.50 ($2.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 285.01 ($3.89). The stock has a market cap of £184.54 million and a P/E ratio of -8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,018.39.

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,100 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ten Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.