Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.91 Billion

Brokerages expect that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will report sales of $6.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.98 billion. Amgen reported sales of $6.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year sales of $26.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.87 billion to $26.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $26.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.34 billion to $27.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amgen.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

AMGN traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $227.72. 3,534,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,610,806. The company has a market cap of $128.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,189 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amgen (AMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.